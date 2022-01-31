‘Just sickening’: Backlash after Terry Fox statue ‘appropriated’ at Ottawa trucker rally

The mayor of Terry Fox’s British Columbia hometown and the leader of the federal opposition are among those speaking out Saturday, after a statue of Canadian icon Terry Fox was covered in political statements at an Ottawa rally opposing COVID-19 measures. “To have someone try and appropriate his legacy and his image for a political cause, whatever the cause, is just sickening,” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West told Global News. “It’s just so wrong.”Photos from the rally showed the statue holding an upside-down Canadian flag, along with a sign that reads “mandate freedom.” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he had...



