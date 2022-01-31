Millions in Black Lives Matter Donations have Disappeared as Leaders Resign in Disgrace

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Millions of dollars in donations to Black Lives Matter have mysteriously disappeared as several of the group’s top leaders have resigned in disgrace. Worse, there seems to be confusion about who is even in charge today. According to the Washington Examiner, the group’s tax forms do not match up and the remaining leaders can’t say who is the top person in charge.



Read More...