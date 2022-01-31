Newsom and Magic’s game-day hypocrisy more proof mask hell must end for kids

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Remember that California children are forced to wear masks in schools all day and that California extended their indoor mask mandate through February,” radio host Ari Hoffman tweeted, posting a picture of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, maskless with Magic Johnson Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams’ home playoff game. Newsom, of course, is no stranger to COVID hypocrisy — remember his trip to the French Laundry? — but, like so many politicians, is seemingly without shame. So we have AOC dancing maskless with drag queens in Florida, Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done when shops are closed, UK Prime Minister...



Read More...