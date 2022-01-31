Nunes: Trump's 'Truth Social' Site Won't Be Conservatives, GOP Only Destination

January 31, 2022

Devin Nunes, CEO of former President Donald Trump’s new media and technology group, Truth Social, said Sunday the platform won’t be a “conservative or Republican only” site.In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes said the platform will be a “safe place” on the internet.“We are not going to be a conservative or Republican only,” he said. “If you notice what happened a year ago, just from where we started, it was like ‘okay, we don't like conservatives’ — big tech sided with the left and they banned conservatives, but now you are starting to see they...



