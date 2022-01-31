Poland handing over defense aid to Ukraine

January 31, 2022

Poland has decided to hand over to Ukraine a batch of security assistance. This was announced during a press conference in Warsaw on Monday by the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) of Poland, Pawel Soloch, according to an Ukrinform correspondent. "It was decided to transfer to the Ukrainian side ammunition of a defensive nature for defensive, not offensive action. This decision is currently being implemented by the Minister of National Defense," Soloch said. According to the official, the decision was made in close cooperation between the government and the Office of the President of Poland. Asked whether the...



