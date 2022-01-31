Rickards Slams Big Pharma's Siege Of America

Authored by James Rickards via DailyReckoning.com,

Remember this time last year when the vax bandwagon really got rolling? The vax had been announced in November 2020 and was fast-tracked through the approval process (on an experimental basis at the time).

But it took a while to get to doses shipped and distributed and for people to become aware of where they could get it. That played out over December 2020, but by January 2021, the effort was in full swing.

The first thing those getting jabbed learned was they would have to return in a few weeks for the “second dose.” That was understood and widely accepted, although the Janssen vaccine is different and only requires one shot. Janssen is not nearly as available as the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The bandwagon continued through 2021 to the point that about 70% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated.

So Much for the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

But by September 2021, doubts arose about the efficacy of the vaccines. They never did stop infections and don’t stop the spread of the virus, but the public was led to believe otherwise. As the Delta variant raged in August and September, followed by the Omicron variant in November, the entire vax story started to fall apart.

The elites who have blamed earlier outbreaks on the “unvaxxed” and those who are fully vaxxed themselves began to get COVID by the millions. They belatedly realized that this was not a pandemic of the unvaxxed but was a pandemic where everyone is vulnerable.

As I’ve said all along, the virus goes where it wants.

Big Pharma Doubles Down

Still, Moderna and Pfizer came forward with a “booster” shot, which is really just another dose of the same vaccine as a solution. Tens of millions lined up for their boosters in the fall of 2021, only to get the Omicron variant of COVID when it ran out of control in December.

So the booster didn’t work either. In fact, there was some evidence that the vaxxed and boosted are more vulnerable to Omicron than the unvaxxed because we have “taught” the virus to evade the vaccines by giving people so many injections.

There’s also some evidence suggesting that repeated vaccination weakens the immune system overall, making people more vulnerable to other diseases. Since these vaccines are experimental, it’ll take years to fully understand their effects.

But rather than admit failure or at least offer a note of caution, Big Pharma is at it again.

Big Pharma Triples Down

The CEO of Moderna says a fourth dose of his vaccine will be needed by this fall. He doesn’t call it a fourth dose; he calls it a second “booster.” But it’s the same thing.

What this really means is that the effects of the vaccine wear off after three–six months and you’ll have to get “boosters” the rest of your life and take your chances with serious side effects, including heart failure and even death.

I can understand why the drug companies favor that. I don’t understand why everyday Americans would. Maybe we should all look to Israel…

96.2% Vaccinated Israel Swamped With COVID

When it comes to vaxxing the entire population, no country is more aggressive than Israel. They acquired large quantities of imported vaccines and recently began an effort to manufacture their own vaccines in order not to rely on imports.

Beginning in December 2020, Israel vaccinated 14% of their population in a mere three weeks. Today, the rate of fully vaccinated Israelis is 96.2%, the highest in the world. Israel was also aggressive when it came to boosters and is already working on plans for a fourth shot (or second booster).

But this vax campaign has not really helped Israel. They had huge outbreaks last summer and another wave from Delta and are now swamped with new cases from the Omicron variant.

All of this is consistent with the best research that shows the vaccines do not prevent infection and do not stop the spread of the disease. However, they do reduce severe cases and fatalities, at least until they lose their potency after a period of months.

Scientists Want Government to Admit Vaccine Failure

Now serious scientists and clinicians in Israel are calling upon the government to admit that the vaccines don’t work as expected and to work on other ways to control the virus, including effective treatments instead of ineffective vaccines.

The letter is addressed to the Israeli government, but it’s equally accurate as applied to vaccine mandates anywhere in the world, including the U.S.

As I stated earlier, it looks like we’re at the point where the vaccines may be doing more harm than good by, in effect, training the virus to mutate in ways that defeat the vaccines.

The irony of this is that the unvaccinated may have better natural immunity than the vaccinated against Omicron since the virus has mutated in order specifically to defeat the spike proteins produced by the vaccines.

Mounting Evidence of Serious Side Effects

More evidence is emerging about the side effects of the vaccines, including heart failure among otherwise healthy men under 40 and reproductive damage to women of childbearing age.

In addition, the number of young, otherwise healthy professional athletes who have died or suffered serious cardiac events is alarming. The number of incidents greatly exceeds what can be expected by chance, based on previous years’ data.

It’s unlikely the Israeli government will admit to any of these failures; they have taken an all-or-nothing approach to the vaccines, much like U.S. public health authorities like Dr. Fauci.

Unfortunately, this means the vax mandates and endless boosters will continue for now.

Still, the rest of the world is wresting with the same issues. Lockdowns, quarantines and mandatory vaccines are not free. They destroy economies. Let’s hope the vaccine madness ends before the economy is run into the ground.

Reason for Hope

And today, there’s new reason for hope.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just announced that England will be lifting requirements for COVID passes, ending mask mandates and canceling work-from-home requirements.

“As COVID becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others,” Johnson said.

In other words, the virus is here to stay and we’re just going to have to learn to deal with it, like we deal with annual flu outbreaks.

We should protect the most vulnerable (the elderly and those with serious comorbidities), but the rest of society needs to function as normally as possible.

Were you listening, President Biden?