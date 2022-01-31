Rinke leads Republican fundraising for governor, but Craig collected more from supporters (Michigan)

Republican businessman Kevin Rinke has more money to spend on his 2022 gubernatorial campaign than his GOP rivals, but James Craig collected more donations from supporters. Campaign finance statements filed Monday show Rinke gave his own campaign $2 million, technically making him the top fundraiser between Oct. 21 and Dec. 31, 2021. However, Rinke only raised $4,938 from other donors. Craig led the Republican field with $607,830 in donations from supporters. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported raising $2.53 million for her re-election campaign in the last months of 2021. She had $9.9 million total to spend at the end of...



