Sen. Collins says she's 'very unlikely' to support Trump in 2024

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that it is "very unlikely" she would support former President Trump should he run for reelection in 2024. "Certainly it's not likely given the many other qualified candidates that we have that have expressed interest in running, so it's very unlikely," Collins said on ABC's "This Week." "We're a long ways from 2024, but let me say this: I do not think that President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons. We should let the judicial process proceed," she added, referring Trump's suggestion during a rally in Texas on Saturday that...



