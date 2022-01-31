South Carolina Man Removed From Organ Transplant List for Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

January 31, 2022

Jason Wilson has had kidney failure since he was 10 years oldA South Carolina man has been declared inactive on a kidney transplant list after he said he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Jason Wilson has had kidney failure since he was 10 years old. Advertisement For a while, his condition improved, he said. But about two years ago, he began dialysis and was placed on Medical University of South Carolina Health's list for a kidney transplant. It was on Nov. 1 that he got a letter from the health system that said he would be moved...



