The Canadian Freedom Convoy Arrives in Ottawa

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Thousands of trucks, thousands of cars, and thousands of pedestrians too, have descended upon downtown Ottawa, Ontario, the national capital of Canada, in what is now being called the Freedom Convoy of 2022. As often happens in the United States, the counts will vary widely from news outlet to news outlet, perhaps based on the political affiliation of the speaker. With tens of thousands of trucks in different processions all meeting this week, it seems certain that the total number of protesters will be at least six figures, a truly stirring figure for a nation of only 38 million people...



