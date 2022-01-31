Thieves Steal Everything From New York City Rite-Aide… Store Shuts Down For Good

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Click here to view the full articleActor Michael Rapaport returned to his neighborhood Rite Aid on Sunday only to find shelves empty just days after he saw a brazen thief calmly walk out of the store with two shopping bags full of stolen goods.‘Back in my Rite Aid,’ he said in a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday. ‘And there’s nothing to steal because this Rite Aid like so many other Rite Aids is closing down because everybody stole everything. And the workers here don’t know if they’re getting jobs.‘Congratulations, losers,’ the 51-year-old actor concluded in the video, which...



Read More...