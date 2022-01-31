Trucker standoff with SWAT Team at Montana-Alberta border…

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Surrounded and forced to make a difficult decision. Motion has passed, they are staying.Stay tuned.More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/kIyM8lGmTA— K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022🚨BREAKING: Look west. A group of truckers parked across the Canada-US border between Alberta and Montana have been given a police SWAT team ultimatum to move. They just voted to refuse. We have two reporters on site. Follow along at https://t.co/QBAE7LfY31. https://t.co/rjyQEFRxcj— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 31, 2022UPDATE: truckers speak after decision to stand their ground.More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Ib1tpxEnT6— K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022A local was watching twitter for updates in her pajamas, shocked to see tactical...



Read More...