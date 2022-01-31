Tulsi Gabbard Annihilates Joe Biden’s SCOTUS Process by Pointing Out His Last Discriminatory Pick

Joe Biden promised to nominate a Black female to the Supreme Court when he was campaigning. The regime has indicated they intend to keep that promise by eliminating the vast majority of qualified Supreme Court Justice contenders based on the color of their skin and their sex.

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard highlighted the last time he did the same thing, demolishing any arguments the radical left could possibly make that Biden’s bigoted selection process is effective.

“Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She’s been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country.”

Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She's been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 31, 2022

It’s a short Tweet, but there’s a lot to unpack. Did Biden choose Kamala Harris based on her skin color and sex? Yep. Has she been a disaster? Absolutely. I can argue that she’s been far worse than I expected and my expectations were somewhere south of abysmal. Is identity politics destroying our country? 100% yes.

