Two New York nurses charged with forging Covid vaccine cards to earn more than $1.5 million

January 31, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

From November 2021 to January 2022, the pair allegedly forged vaccination cards, charging adults $220 apiece and $85 per child for a fake record that would land in the New York State Immunization Information System database...During a search of DeVuono's home, officials said officers seized roughly $900,000.



Read More...