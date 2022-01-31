​​​​​​​US Seeks Direct Discussions With North Korea After Most Powerful Ballistic Missile Test In Years

North Korea's firing of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) on Sunday was the biggest in years. It warranted a response from the U.S. seeking discussions with Pyongyang without preconditions to deescalate the situation.

Bloomberg reports a senior White House official described North Korea's latest IRBM launch as destabilizing to U.S. allies and military forces in the region and a breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions. The official said the U.S. is committed to diplomacy with North Korea but has yet to receive a response from Pyongyang to open channels of dialogue.

Sunday's IRBM was the most powerful rocket North Korea launched since 2017. The projectile reached a height of approximately 1,243 miles and flew about 500 miles for 30 minutes before landing in waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Images of the launch were released Monday by the country's Academy of Defense Science via the official Korean Central News Agency.

This year, North Korea has launched six ballistic missiles and seven missile tests overall, already surpassing firing totals of 2021.

"The U.S. official declined to spell out how the U.S. might take action if diplomacy fails. A solution will require direct engagement and diplomacy on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the official said, adding that the U.S. has been seeking to have direct discussions and is ready to meet anytime at any place without preconditions," Bloomberg said.