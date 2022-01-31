Video: Truckers Pray The ‘Our Father’ After Voting To Continue Blockade Of U.S.-Canadian Border

As the world began watching Royal Canadian Mounted Police descend upon truckers protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement on its southern border, protesters were stationed inside a nearby building voting on whether or not to give in to police pressure trying to break up their convoy demanding vaccine freedom. After a voice vote in favor of staying put — continuing to block the entryway between the U.S and Canada — the group can be seen bowing their heads praying the “Our Father.” Over the past week, a “Freedom Convoy” of more than 50,000 truckers formed in Canada, protesting the...



