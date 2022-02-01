ADL Hires Director for Jewish Outreach Who Hates Jews “Jews have to be ok with Palestinians explaining why some turn to terrorism.”

ADL Hires Director for Jewish Outreach Who Hates Jews “Jews have to be ok with Palestinians explaining why some turn to terrorism.” After the Hamas, kidnapping and murder of three Israeli Jewish teens, resulting in Israeli forces aggressively pursuing the Islamic terrorist group over the horrifying atrocity, Tema Smith retweeted and praised an article titled, "There Are No Good Guys In The Gaza-Israel Conflict". The article, among other things, claimed that, "Hamas — and the Palestinians as a whole — have desperately real and legitimate grievances against Israel." She also retweeted another piece urging Jews to, “repent for Gaza’s dead.”...



