All US federal prisons in lockdown after deadly gang fight

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

All federal prisons in the US have been placed on lockdown after a gang fight left two inmates dead at a facility in Texas. Two other prisoners were seriously hurt in the violence at the high security Beaumont facility on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said. The violence at the Beaumont facility in Texas, which has a prison population of 1,372, reportedly involved members of the MS-13 street gang - a brutal group established in Los Angeles which has roots in El Salvador. The two inmates who died were named as Guillermo Riojas, a 54-year-old who had been...



