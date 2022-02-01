Apple files a lawsuit to stop upcoming indie 'Apple Man' film

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Apple is seeking to halt the distribution of an action-comedy film titled "Apple-Man," fearing consumers may believe the film is associated with the Cupertino-based tech giant. In 2020, Ukrainian film director Vasyl Moskalenko wrapped up a successful Kickstarter campaign for his indie action-comedy movie, "Apple Man." The film centers around a superhero who has the power to levitate apples — the fruit. Now, as the film enters post-production, Apple has begun the process of shutting down the world's first healthy lifestyle superhero film before it ever reaches consumers. According to the film's creator, Apple has filed a 467-page lawsuit against...



