Austria Embraces Communism: 'To Fight a Chinese Virus, We are Introducing the Chinese Social Model' (Video)

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Austria’s vaccine mandate law will take effect on February 1, 2022. Despite the evidence that the “vaccine” does not protect people from Covid but increases the chances of infection from Omicron and hospitalization, last week, the Austrian Parliament approved mandating the experimental mRNA gene therapy injections. From mid-March, the law will see adults (residents aged 18 and older) who refuse the jabs subjected to steep fines and potential prison time. The vaccine order is expected to remain in force until January 2024, with the government investing €1.4bn in measures designed to target the unvaccinated and get them jabbed. A majority...



