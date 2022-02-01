Breaking News: The Mounties Try To Move Against A Trucker Blockade On The US-Canada Border, Reinforcements Break RCMP Blockade

This afternoon farmers in the area of Coutts, Alberta broke through the Royal Canadian Mounted Police barricade set up to block food and supplies from getting to truckers mounting a blockade at the nearby US border crossing into Montana. Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney of the United Conservative Party described the incident this way: "I've received reports in the last hour of people aligned with the protesters assaulting RCMP officers including one instance trying to ram members of the RCMP leading to a collision with a civilian vehicle" Kenney is urging anyone sympathetic with the trucker's blockade protesting COVID vaccine mandates...



