Breaking News: The Mounties Try To Move Against A Trucker Blockade On The US-Canada Border, Reinforcements Break RCMP Blockade
February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICThis afternoon farmers in the area of Coutts, Alberta broke through the Royal Canadian Mounted Police barricade set up to block food and supplies from getting to truckers mounting a blockade at the nearby US border crossing into Montana. Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney of the United Conservative Party described the incident this way: "I've received reports in the last hour of people aligned with the protesters assaulting RCMP officers including one instance trying to ram members of the RCMP leading to a collision with a civilian vehicle" Kenney is urging anyone sympathetic with the trucker's blockade protesting COVID vaccine mandates...
