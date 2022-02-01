CNN 'medical expert' reverses opinion on COVID-19 rules as Democrats brace for midterms

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

NN contributor Dr. Leana Wen on Tuesday published a piece saying America needs to get back to normal now that the Omicron variant is on the way out. This stands in contrast to the message Wen wrote late last year urging the Biden administration to enact heavy pandemic restrictions. While both of her write-ups talk about lingering threats on the horizon, the difference now is Wen wants the public to not be afraid of COVID-19 anymore. In a pair of dueling Washington Post op-eds, Wen reverses course on COVID-19 rules. In November 2021, Wen penned the prior piece by leaning...



