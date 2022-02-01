Congress in jeopardy of missing shutdown deadline

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Congressional negotiators are in danger of missing the Feb. 18 deadline for passing an omnibus package of the annual appropriations for fiscal 2022. A shutdown is unlikely, but members of the Senate Appropriations Committee from both parties warn that if negotiators blow through the mid-February deadline, it increases the likelihood that Biden will have to settle for a yearlong stopgap funding measure to keep the government open. That would prevent him from putting his own stamp on department and agency budgets while Democrats control Congress… "I think the budget has to be next, to be honest. I want BBB to...



Read More...