Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – A New Purity

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

FOURTH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME MARK 5:21-43 Friends, the centerpiece of today’s Gospel is Jesus healing the hemorrhaging woman. Having a flow of blood for twelve years meant that anyone with whom she came in contact would be considered unclean. She couldn’t, in any meaningful sense, participate in the ordinary life of her society. The woman touches Jesus—and how radical and dangerous an act this was, since it should have rendered Jesus unclean. But so great is her faith, that her touch, instead, renders her clean. Jesus effectively restores her to full participation in her community. But what is perhaps...



Read More...