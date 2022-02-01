Elite NYC private school updates logo, motto to combat racism as parents cry ‘wokeism’

It’s a Dutch re-treat. Manhattan’s elite Collegiate School set up a special task force and spent three years debating its “Dutchman’’ mascot and motto — then issued a 400-page report that’s a lesson in wokeness-run-amok, critics say. The Herculean effort at PC reform led the $60,000-a-year Upper West Side school to not only drastically alter its playful, winking mascot image — but also toss “God” from its motto and even “A.D.” from its seal, deeming both potentially offensive.



