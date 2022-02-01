Freedom Convoy: Blockade at Alberta border crossing 'unlawful'

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The demonstration is tied to the ongoing nationwide "Freedom Convoy" protests over Canada's new restrictions on unvaccinated cross-border truckers. Some motorists and local residents have reportedly been stuck in standstill since the protest began on Saturday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said the event was "unlawful". They said "extensive efforts" to negotiate with protest organisers had failed and the force has tapped "additional resources" to make arrests or tow trucks if needed. "While we thought we had a path to resolve this, the protesters chose not to comply," a statement said. The line-up of trucks in Alberta extends...



