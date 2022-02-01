George W. Bush maxes out political donations to Trump impeachment supporters Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski

Former President George W. Bush gave the maximum allowed political contributions to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, two Republicans who supported impeaching former President Donald Trump over the January 6 Capitol riot. New disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission said Bush gave Cheney $5,800 on October 28 for both the general and primary elections. On December 31, he also gave Murkowski $2,900 for her primary. The FEC sets limits on political contributions. Cheney, the daughter of Bush's own vice president, Dick Cheney, and an outspoken Trump critic, now serves as the lead Republican on the...



