George W. Bush sends cash to GOP impeachment voters facing challengers

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President George W. Bush contributed to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) reelection campaigns at the end of 2021, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday, backing up two of the most prominent Republicans who supported impeaching Donald Trump a year ago. Bush donated a maximum individual contribution of $5,800 to Cheney last October. It was a small but notable piece of her total haul of $1.9 million in the last quarter of 2021, which swelled her campaign account to more than $4.7 million cash on hand. Bush had previously donated to Cheney in 2016, according...



