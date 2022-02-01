‘Guardians’ Protect Fort Worth Churches in Crisis Situations

February 1, 2022

NEW YORK – About two weeks ago, when a gunman took four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, a handful of volunteers at nearby Good Shepherd Catholic Community Church fostered an organized, orderly, and safe environment for the hostage families, religious leaders, media, and others inside of the parish. These unsung heroes of the day, known as “guardians,” were more than just volunteers. They were lay parishioners trained in handling emergency situations at the church, part of a unique diocesan wide “Guardian Ministry” program in the Diocese of Fort Worth. The program recruits, trains and screens parishioners from...



