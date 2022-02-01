He was a good dog

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nando (racing name KL Fernando) March 13, 2008 - January 31, 2022 He was a good dog and my best friend for over 10 years. I adopted him November 14, 2011 after he retired after a lackluster racing career, winning only 3 races. Although he was retired, he quickly raced into my heart. He was a "bounce", having previously been adopted and returned for potty problems in the house. During his time with me he grabbed a bag of egg noodles from the cabinet and ate them, dragged a bag of flour into the living room and opened it, took...



Read More...