House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Tests Positive for COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Congressman Thanks the Jab

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Tests Positive for COVID-19

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. “This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” the 82-year-old congressman said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot.” He continued, “I’m very grateful to the researchers, scientists, and medical experts who worked hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and to all the extraordinary public health workers and volunteers in our communities who have tirelessly worked to get shots into arms.” Hoyer said he will be working from home for the upcoming week...



