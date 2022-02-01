The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

'I voted for you, and I feel disappointed right now': Mother of woman, 19, killed by drunk illegal immigrant criticizes Biden and demands to know why his Homeland Security stopped his deportation

February 1, 2022   |   Tags:
The mother of a 19-year-old who was killed by an illegal immigrant in a hit-and-run said she is 'disappointed' with the Biden administration's new policies that will see her daughter's alleged killer stay in the country despite being in the U.S. illegally.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x