North Carolina fertilizer plant fire prompts evacuations amid explosion fears

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. - A fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant is prompting evacuations amid fears that a large explosion could occur. According to WSOC-TV, the fire began Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem. Although crews attempted to battle the blaze, officials “pulled the firefighters back” around 8:30 p.m. over concerns that ammonium nitrate at the plant could cause a major explosion, Mayor Allen Joines told the Winston-Salem Journal. **SNIP** It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, WGHP reported. Authorities said they have not received any reports of injuries in connection with the blaze....



