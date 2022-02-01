Philippine Bishops Vow to Refuse Mining Firm Donations

February 1, 2022

Prelates call for unified effort in the fight against climate changeCatholic leaders in the Philippines have vowed never to accept donations from exploitative industries such as mining as part of their efforts to fight climate change. The vow came in a Jan. 28 pastoral letter issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP). They said that church leaders should lead by example in fighting for a greener environment. “We continue to suffer in an increasingly warming world with an ailing biosphere triggered by exploitative practices that benefit the wealthy few but cause poverty and hunger to many,” the...



