Powerful solar flare from recent sun eruption should reach Earth Wednesday

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

M-class solar flares are medium-sized space weather events that can cause temporary radio blackouts on Earth, according to the European Space Agency. The burst, which came from a sunspot called AR2936, was especially long-lasting, enduring for more than four hours, astronomer Tony Phillips reported at Spaceweather.com. This outburst is a type of CME known as a "halo CME," which appears larger than the sun in coronagraph images obtained by sungazing spacecraft as the solar particles approach Earth, appearing like a circular halo.



