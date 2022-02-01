Quebec scraps planned tax on the unvaccinated Social Sharing

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Quebec Premier François Legault has scrapped his proposed tax on the unvaccinated, sources tell CBC and Radio-Canada.As first reported by La Presse, the premier is set to make the announcement at a press conference this afternoon, at 1 p.m.The tax, which was announced in January by the premier, would have imposed a monetary penalty on Quebecers who did not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Read More...