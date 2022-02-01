Republicans Champion School Choice Week and Always

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Last week, thousands of families are raising awareness about K-12 education options forNational School Choice Week. As Republicans, we stand with them. We believe parents are best equipped to understand their child’s learning needs and that every student deserves the chance to thrive academically. Unfortunately, Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t agree. As a candidate, Biden promised that charter schools would be “gone” if he were elected president. And now that he’s in office, Biden’s administration is working against parents and students. Biden’s position is radically out of step with the millions of American families who have benefitted from some...



