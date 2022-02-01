The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

San Francisco Residents Flocking To Montana As Demand Has “Exploded”

February 1, 2022
Specifically, in today's episode we note that people from San Francisco are flocking to Montana, which has seen a 140% increase from Fog City when comparing total moves from 2018-2019 and 2020-2021, according to the San Francisco Chronicle."I have a vacation rental [in Bozeman]," said Bozeman real estate broker Cancis Dorsch, who's spent years selling vacation homes to Bay Area residents and says that demand from the Bay Area has 'exploded.'"It became slam-booked for the entire summer. Buyers were making phone calls, buyers were buying properties, sight unseen, to get out of the Bay Area. It really happened in the...


