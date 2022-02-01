The Covid Lockdowns Had ‘Little to No Public Health Effect,’ Analysis of 24 Studies Concludes

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lockdown measures used by governments worldwide to reduce the death toll from the pandemic had little or no impact on COVID-19 mortality, according to three researchers who analyzed 24 studies.The researchers, led by Steve Hanke, the co-founder of The Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise, screened 18,590 studies to select the 24 papers used for the final analysis.They concluded that lockdowns in Europe and the United States reduced the mortality from COVID-19 by 0.2 percent on average. Shelter-in-place orders reduced mortality by 2.9 percent on average, they found.“While this meta-analysis concludes that...



