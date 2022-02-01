This drone flies using da Vinci's 530-year-old helicopter design

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the late 1480s, Leonardo da Vinci sketched out a clever design for a one-person helicopter propelled by an "aerial screw." Starting in 2019, a University of Maryland engineering team designed and tested the underlying technology as part of a design contest. Then over the last year and a half, team member Austin Prete built Crimson Spin, an unmanned quadcopter drone using da Vinci's screwlike design, and flew it on several brief journeys. Although Prete built only a small drone, the technology could work with an aircraft big enough to haul a human. "I do believe it should be able...



Read More...