Trans Athletes, The New York Times, and the Ivy League

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

How individuals and institutions react to Lia Thomas, the biological male who is allowed to compete in women's college swim competitions, is a good indicator of people's values and level of rationality. To recap, Will Thomas, a man who until two years ago was a member of the University of Pennsylvania's men's swim team, announced he was female and then joined the University of Pennsylvania's women's swim team. Now named Lia, Thomas has set national records in women's swimming, such as in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Women who have trained nearly all their lives to be competitive swimmers were...



Read More...