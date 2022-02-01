University Vaccine Mandates Illegal [semi-satire]

February 1, 2022

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion declaring that "the state's public universities and colleges lack the authority to make vaccination a requirement for students attending these schools. Such authority is reserved to the State Assembly. Over the past two years the Assembly has addressed many aspects of the pandemic, but it has not granted university or college officials the power to force students to comply with any vaccination mandate." University of Virginia President James Ryan expressed opposition to Miyares' opinion, saying that "waiting for the Assembly to make the laws is too cumbersome a procedure during an...



