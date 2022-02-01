Unvaccinated cops given new February deadline for COVID jab

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some NYPD cops who have refused to get vaccinated have a new February deadline to get the jab – or else they will get canned, The Post has learned. The updated guidance to the city’s municipal worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate was detailed in a Sunday night letter from the Sergeants Benevolent Association to its members. With regard to the NYPD, new hires in the department who haven’t shown proof of a second dose and those who were placed on unpaid leave for initially failing to comply with the October 2021 mandate face termination if they aren’t fully vaccinated by Feb....



Read More...