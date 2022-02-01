Unvaccinated cops given new February deadline for COVID jab
February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICSome NYPD cops who have refused to get vaccinated have a new February deadline to get the jab – or else they will get canned, The Post has learned. The updated guidance to the city’s municipal worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate was detailed in a Sunday night letter from the Sergeants Benevolent Association to its members. With regard to the NYPD, new hires in the department who haven’t shown proof of a second dose and those who were placed on unpaid leave for initially failing to comply with the October 2021 mandate face termination if they aren’t fully vaccinated by Feb....
