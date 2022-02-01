Vaccine requirement ends February 28, Premier Moe

February 1, 2022

Premier Scott Moe is announcing the end to the proof of vaccination in Saskatchewan and Lloydminster will come February 28th. In making his submissions, Moe indicated he is listening to the people of the province. “People are asking their government for a return to normal. A removal of public health restrictions and we most certainly are looking at how we can do that in the weeks ahead here in Saskatchewan. And now I think in fairness, it is time for us as a government to do what Saskatchewan people are asking for.” While the public health order is set to...



