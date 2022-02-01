WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out In Bensalem Golden Corral Over Alleged Steak Shortage

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Friday night out turned into a melee in Bensalem at a Golden Corral restaurant. Now police are trying to figure out how it started. A former employee of the restaurant says he was told the fight may have happened after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak. Video shared with Eyewitness News shows punches being thrown and high chairs flying as a fight breaks out inside the Golden Corral in Bensalem Friday evening. Bensalem police confirm the brawl may have involved more than 40 people and happened following an argument among...



