Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From 'The View' After Doubling Down On Holocaust Comments

Liberal 'The View' commentator Whoopi Goldberg (born Caryn Elaine Johnson) has been suspended for two weeks after claiming twice that the Holocaust was "not about race."

On Tuesday evening, ABC President Kim Godwin called Goldberg's comments "wrong and hurtful," and that the suspension would be "effective immediately," according to Variety.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities," the statement continues.

Goldberg’s comments on “The View” reached the highest level of decision makers at Disney, Variety can confirm. According to sources, Peter Rice, the chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, was consulted on the public fallout for Goldberg. Goldberg’s remarks emerged during a conversation on Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” in which the co-hosts discussed a Tennessee school board’s ban of “Maus,” a nonfiction graphic novel about cartoonist Art Spiegelman’s father’s experience surviving the Holocaust. -Variety

Goldberg apologized in a Monday evening statement, saying "On Today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both."

"As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people—who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected."

Except then she went on Stephen Colbert and effectively doubled down.

#BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg Appears To Double Down On Her Comments That The Holocaust “Wasn’t About Race” Following Attempted Apology On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She Later Apologized Again On This Morning’s Episode Of The View. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/JBzA5NHH0j — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) February 1, 2022

Would you like to know more?

The Epoch Times' Bill Pan expounds:

Goldberg first argued that the Holocaust went beyond race during a discussion on “The View” about a Tennessee school district’s decision to pull from its 8th-grade curriculum the graphic memoir “Maus,” which depicts author Art Spiegelman learning his Polish Jew parents’ experiences in the Auschwitz death camp, and famously portrays the Jews as mice, Germans as cats, and Poles as pigs.

Although the removal has been widely reported as a permanent ban on the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, members of the McMinn County School Board explicitly said during the board meeting (pdf) that they wanted to find a better book to teach the Holocaust, and that they would reinstate Maus to the required reading list for 8th graders if they don’t find a good alternative.

Despite the fact that neither Maus nor any other Holocaust book has been actually banned at McMinn County Schools, the discussion turned to an alleged conservative-led effort to prevent certain parts of history about race and racism from being taught in classrooms.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg asserted, to which co-host Ana Navarro disagreed, saying that the Holocaust was about “white supremacy” and “going after Jews and Gypsies.”

“But these are two groups of white people,” Goldberg told Navarro. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Goldberg’s comments drew immediate backlash, including from Anti-Defamation League CEO Greenblatt, whom Goldberg addressed in her apology.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Nazi regime did define Jews as a “race.” Embracing a social Darwinist “survival of the fittest” view on human society, the Nazis attributed a wide variety of negative stereotypes about Jews to an unchanging, biologically determined heritage that supposedly drove the “Jewish race” to struggle to survive by expansion at the expense of other races.