Wild Redistricting To Give Democrats More House Seats: ‘Brazen Attempt’ At ‘Rigging’ Election To Keep Pelosi Speaker

February 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wild redistricting in a proposed congressional map from New York Democrats will give Democrats a huge advantage in the state, sparking criticism that the “egregiously biased map” is merely a “brazen and outrageous attempt at rigging the election to keep Nancy Pelosi as speaker.” According to analysis at FiveThirtyEight, the newly unveiled map “severely” tilts the “playing field toward Democrats” (emphasis added): The proposed map has an efficiency gap of D+9, but that understates how severely it would tilt the playing field toward Democrats. The proposed map creates 20 Democratic-leaning seats and only four Republican-leaning seats and two highly competitive...



