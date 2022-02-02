A Historic Bridge Must Be Dismantled To Get Jeff Bezos' $540 Million Yacht Out Of Dock

February 2, 2022

A Dutch company is currently building a 417-foot mega yacht for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that, once complete, will be the largest sailing vessel in the world. The only problem? Its three masts are too tall to leave the shipyard without dismantling a huge piece of Dutch history and infrastructure: the Koningshavenbrug bridge, also known as the De Hef. The bridge has stood in Rotterdam since 1927. It was heavily damaged in 1940 when the German Luftwaffe bombed the city. During renovations of the bridge in 2017, the city council promised residents the bridge would never again be dismantled. But...



