The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

As Trudeau & Useful Idiots In Mockingbird Media Berate Trucker Protest, Majority Of Canadians Want COVID Rules To End (Video)

February 2, 2022   |   Tags: ,
So, what Canadian Prime Minister and coward in chief Justin Trudeau calls a “fringe minority” turns out to be the majority.  A recent poll oufnd out that more than 50% of the population want COVID restrictions to end following the convoy of trucks and supporters that protested in Ottawa. It’s Not just Happening In Canada …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x