Biden Quietly Withdraws Whoopi Goldberg SCOTUS Nomination

February 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Joe Biden quietly withdrew Whoopi Goldberg's Supreme Court nomination after she downplayed the murder of six million Jews. Goldberg would have made history as the first Black Female Justice™.

